The BMW M Drive Tour has become something of a tradition, having been held for several years now. It’s an excellent opportunity for the brand to showcase the depth of its M portfolio and the wide range of configurations available. Fresh images from Bulgaria capture all the fan favorites from the current lineup.

Participants who sign up for this type of event are in for a real treat. BMW organizes test drives that let them sample various M models and experience their distinct personalities. The M2 is the most playful of the group, while the M5 stands out as the all-rounder. That’s especially true in Touring form.

Highlights from the gallery include a special M4 CS and an M2 tricked out with M Performance Parts. The G87 has a carbon fiber body kit and the center-exit titanium exhaust. The M4 Convertible is a relatively rare sight at events like this, so it’s nice to see a couple of G83s in attendance. Choosing a favorite is nearly impossible, though we’d probably gravitate toward one of the M5 wagons. The G99 is all the car most people will ever need.

BMW hasn’t specified which cars came with a manual gearbox, but we’d like to think a few had three pedals. Naturally, the M4 Convertible and M5 are automatic-only since they’re only sold with xDrive. While M says there’s still sufficient demand for manuals, it’s hard to imagine the 6MT surviving beyond this decade. The current generation of M cars is likely the last to offer a stick shift as electrification ramps up to meet stricter emissions rules.

There’s still time, however, to row your own gears in an M car. The M2 and M4 are expected to remain in production until mid-2029. The M3’s days are numbered, with the G80 reportedly bowing out in early 2027. Although the G84 successor has been announced, we’ve previously reported that it may be automatic-only.

Beyond transmissions and the broad mix of M models, these images also showcase the vibrant Individual color palette. It’s like an M-branded Skittles festival, complete with the occasional Frozen matte finish for those looking to stand out even more.