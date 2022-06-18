Tanzanite Blue is one of the best colors that BMW offers today. It’s a dark enough shade of blue that it looks premium, moody, and seductive, especially at night. However, it’s vibrant enough to feel stylish and special. And thanks to its darker hue, it also goes well with the bold and controversial front-end of the 2023 BMW M4 Convertible.

The third member of the M3/M4 family is a niche vehicle catering to a specific demographic. But when it comes to the performance, the M4 Cabrio is just as capable as the M4 Coupe. On paper, there isn’t much difference between the BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible. The powertrain remains the same; a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft.

BMW’s decision to go with a fabric roof was also a good one. Soft-top convertible roofs just look more premium and more elegant than folding hard-tops. Not only is it more elegant but it’s a functional improvement, as well. The new folding soft-top is 40-percent lighter than the outgoing hard-top, which does a few things. It allows for BMW to add the increased structural bracing required when removing the fixed roof, without adding as much to the overall curb weight.

Obviously, trunk space is hindered, versus the M4 Coupe, but having a folding soft-top gives the new BMW M4 Convertible more trunk space than its predecessor. So now you get 9.0 cubic feet (284 liters) of space, which is up 1.2 cubic feet (34 liters) from before.

The 2023 BMW M4 Convertible just received a price bump. It now has an MSRP of $89,700, a $3,200 increase over the 2022 Model Year. But if you’re spending that much money on a BMW cabriolet, then might as well pay a few dollars extra for the special Tanzanite Blue II Metallic.

[Photos: BMW USA]