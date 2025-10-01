BMW is gearing up for the next chapter in the M3 Sedan’s legacy, with the next-generation ICE model—officially confirmed by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel in recent interviews. Now, the first spy photos of an early mule prototype have surfaced, offering enthusiasts their first glimpse of the upcoming performance sedan in motion.

A Mule with Widened Fenders and M Hardware

The prototype caught testing isn’t yet wearing its production body. Instead, it sports makeshift widened fenders, a hallmark of early development cars designed to test new chassis dimensions and suspension geometry without revealing final design cues. Even in this early stage, the stance looks bold and aggressive.

Behind the camouflage, some key M details are clearly visible. The mule is fitted with cross-drilled brake discs front and rear, clamped by large M-specific calipers for maximum stopping power. The car also rides on M aluminum rims, another sign that BMW engineers are already fine-tuning the high-performance hardware. At the rear, the signature quad exhaust pipes confirm that this is no ordinary 3 Series, keeping alive a design tradition stretching back to the E46 M3.

Camouflage and Neue Klasse Design Cues

Like most early BMW test cars, the G84 mule relies on heavy camouflage and plastic cladding to disguise its production details. Still, some features are hard to miss. Up front, the prototype clearly shows a departure from today’s oversized kidney grille, moving toward the elongated, horizontal grille design seen on recent Neue Klasse concepts and the upcoming M3 Electric (ZA0). The grille is flanked by dual LED headlights on each side, though the front bumper remains covered by thick plastic panels, keeping the final shape under wraps.

The side profile reveals retractable door handles, another Neue Klasse hallmark, while at the back, a subtle trunk spoiler and the trademark M quad exhaust pipes stand out. The taillights, however, are completely covered by the plastic disguise, leaving their final design a mystery for now.

Powertrain: Mild-Hybrid Six-Cylinder, No Manual

While visuals are still in flux, BMW insiders have begun sketching the technical outline of the G84 M3. Sources suggest that the next M3 will pair a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Current rumors lean toward the S58 engine again, enhanced with an integrated electric motor in the transmission to deliver sharper response and improved efficiency.

Output is expected to begin at around 525 horsepower, with later variants likely to push between 530 and 560 horsepower. The focus of the hybrid system will be efficiency and response, not outright power boosts.

As for transmissions, the writing is on the wall: the six-speed manual gearbox will be gone. The G84 is expected to launch exclusively with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. With the G80/G82 M3/M4 and G87 M2 serving as the final manuals in BMW M’s lineup, purists may have to say their last goodbyes to the clutch pedal.

No Plug-In Hybrid, Thankfully

Unlike the M5 (G90/G99), which features a heavy plug-in hybrid system, the M3 will avoid the PHEV route. BMW M’s reasoning is straightforward: weight management and packaging. Adding a large battery pack would compromise the M3’s agility, responsiveness, and interior space—core attributes that define the car’s character.

By sticking with a lighter mild-hybrid setup, the G84 M3 aims to preserve its track-ready balance and precise handling while still meeting global emissions standards. Much like Porsche’s strategy with the next 911 Hybrid, BMW sees this as the best way to keep the M3 true to its motorsport DNA.

The G84 M3 won’t arrive before 2028, but these early sightings remind us that the M3 is far from finished. Instead, it’s preparing for a new era—one that blends BMW’s inline-six heritage with the hybrid future.