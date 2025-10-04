We never tire of seeing the BMW M2 dressed up with M Performance Parts. This eccentric G87 build packs nearly every conceivable option, including the full body kit. But the most striking upgrade by far is the optional exhaust, with quad-stacked tips dominating the rear end. We’re still not sure whether we like it, but there’s no denying the weight savings. Thanks to a titanium rear silencer, it sheds eight kilograms (nearly 18 pounds) compared to the standard setup.

Whoever configured this M2 spared no expense. The rear-wheel-drive coupe is a veritable carbon-fiber showcase. From the front attachment and air inlet trims to the side spats and rear wing, carbon is everywhere. There’s even a rear spoiler at the top of the rear glass, paired with a redesigned diffuser.

As if that weren’t enough, the car also sports M Performance lettering on the rocker panels and a decorative strip below the beltline. Matte foiling on the hood and an M-branded towing strap round out the package. The only thing missing is the centerlock wheel, which debuted on the 3.0 CSL before trickling down to the M2, M3, and M4.

Painted in Sao Paulo Yellow, this lavishly equipped build makes the M2 CS look tame by comparison. Too many M trinkets? Maybe, but the upside is that BMW sells these parts individually. You don’t have to buy the full kit, just the pieces you want.

Of course, it makes sense for BMW to show off the breadth of its M Performance Parts catalog. This M2 even features an aramid roof antenna, and while interior shots aren’t included here, we know it carries plenty of Alcantara and carbon-fiber touches. To drive the point home, you can even order M-branded door locking pins and floor mats.

As for the M2’s future, there’s still more on the horizon after the CS. We have it on good authority that BMW will finally give its smallest M car the xDrive treatment in 2026. Later this decade, a full-blown CSL might arrive as the ultimate range-topper. Unless BMW extends the production run, the final M2 will roll off the line in mid-2029, or roughly the same time as its bigger brother, the M4.

Photos: BMW Poland