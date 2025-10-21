We’ve already seen our fair share of safety cars based on the new M5 Touring. However, BMW reckons there’s always room for more. The G99 first appeared as an official Safety Car in MotoGP earlier this year. Not long after, even Real Madrid got its own, because apparently, football teams need one, too.

The long-roof M5 played the same role in Romania this year during the Romanian Retro Racing series. The very same G99, painted in Individual Rosso Corsa, served as the official Safety Car over the weekend during the final round of the inaugural Sprint Series at the Motorpark circuit near Bucharest. In case you haven’t heard of it, this championship is dedicated to touring cars competing in 20-minute races and also takes place at the Transilvania Motor Ring.

With support from BMW Romania, the M5 Touring led the pack once again. It’s a high-spec G99 build featuring expensive carbon-ceramic brakes. You can spot the gold calipers peeking through the optional two-tone 952 M wheels. While it didn’t receive the full Safety Car treatment with a roof-mounted light bar like the MotoGP version, it certainly stood out with its Ferrari-inspired paint job.

There may come a time when BMW actually builds a more track-focused M5 Touring. Since the smaller M3 wagon got the Competition Sport treatment earlier this year, an M5 CS Touring wouldn’t be far-fetched. However, even if planned, it likely won’t arrive until after the G99’s mid-cycle facelift in the second half of 2027.

BMW isn’t rushing to update the M5, whether sedan or wagon. Demand remains strong, especially for the Touring. The M division said a few months ago that the Touring is selling better than initially estimated. In the United States, buyers actually prefer the G99 over the G90 sedan.

Production of both body styles has ramped up compared to the original plan. Together, the M5 duo is contributing to what’s shaping up to be another record year for BMW M. Through the first three quarters of 2025, deliveries of M Performance and M models increased by 7.9%, reaching 158,182 units. BMW is confident the M division will achieve its 14th consecutive annual sales record this year.

Photos: sprintseries.eu / Instagram