The partnership between BMW and Real Madrid continues to grow stronger. This week, players from the first team received their new BMW vehicles for the 2024/25 season during a handover event held at the club’s Valdebebas training complex. The collaboration, which began in July 2022, has become one of the most visible alliances in European sport. To support the ever growing fleet of electric cars among players, BMW has installed more than 80 electric chargers at Valdebebas, ensuring every player can charge their vehicle conveniently throughout the season.

i7 Tops the List of Player Choices

The all-electric BMW i7 once again proved to be the most popular model among the Real Madrid squad. The flagship sedan combines innovation, comfort, and long-range capability, offering up to 625 kilometers (WLTP) of range thanks to its 101.7-kWh battery.

Manager Xabi Alonso selected the i7 as his car for the season, joined by stars Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Endrick, Arda Güler, Rodri, and Marco Asensio. Some opted for the top-tier BMW i7 M70 xDrive, delivering 660 horsepower (485 kW).

BMW XM: The Bold Choice

For others, the perfect match came in the form of the BMW XM. Brahim Díaz was among those who chose the XM, joined by Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and young defender Huijsen. With a starting price of around $210,000, the XM stands out as one of the most exclusive models in the Real Madrid fleet.

Other Models Round Out the Fleet

Not every player went for BMW’s largest or most powerful models. Mastantuono selected the compact i4 M60 Gran Coupé, while Eduardo Camavinga and Trent Alexander-Arnold chose the iX xDrive60, BMW’s all-electric SUV with more than 500 kilometers of range.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin went a different route, opting for the BMW M5 Sedan, the only petrol-powered car among this year’s selections. The 600-plus horsepower sedan remains a favorite for drivers who value traditional performance alongside everyday usability.

BMW Replaced Audi in 2022

BMW replaced Audi as Real Madrid’s automotive partner in 2022, marking a new era focused on innovation and sustainability. The agreement extends across the club’s men’s and women’s football and basketball teams, as well as the coaching staff. Last year, Real Madrid Femenino received their first BMW vehicles—mostly the compact iX1—reinforcing BMW’s goal to support the club’s entire sporting ecosystem with electrified mobility. BMW’s logo has become a familiar sight around Real Madrid — appearing throughout the club’s media, at the Valdebebas training center, and inside the renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.