BMW has updated the iX for the 2026 model year, and the changes focus on improving design, performance and efficiency. The most notable update comes to the iX xDrive60, which now has an EPA-estimated range of 364 miles when equipped with 20-inch Aero wheels and summer tires. That’s a 7% increase over previous projections, making it one of the longest-range EVs in its class.

The powertrain in the xDrive60 has also been revised. It now produces 536 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, reducing the 0–60 mph time to 4.4 seconds. Despite the performance bump, charging specifications remain unchanged from the outgoing model. The xDrive60 and M70 still support a maximum DC fast-charging rate of 195 kW, while the xDrive45 is capped at 175 kW. BMW estimates around 100 miles of range can be added in 12 minutes of DC charging. Level 2 home charging takes roughly 4.5 hours for a comparable range increase.

Another quiet but important upgrade is found in the M70 trim, which now offers a maximum range of 303 miles—up slightly from the previous 296 miles. That improvement comes in part thanks to the use of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the vehicle’s inverters. This is the first application of SiC components in BMW’s EV lineup, and it reflects a broader trend in the industry toward more efficient power electronics.

Pricing has also shifted. The addition of a new base trim—xDrive45—lowers the iX’s entry point by over $10,000 compared to last year. It now starts at $75,150. The xDrive60 begins at $88,500, and the high-performance iX M70 starts at $111,500. All prices are before destination charges, which add $1,175.

Overall, the 2026 iX lineup keeps its familiar form but improves in key areas. Range and performance see incremental gains, and pricing becomes more accessible. Charging infrastructure needs and capabilities remain the same, so the day-to-day experience for owners will be largely unchanged—except with a bit more range and acceleration on tap.