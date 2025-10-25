It’s only been a few days since Real Madrid’s football players took delivery of their new BMWs, and now the basketball team is following suit. All vehicles are at least partially electrified, with most being full EVs and a handful of plug-in hybrids. Since the luxury brand is pushing electrification, players weren’t allowed to choose any of the pure gasoline or diesel models available in Bavaria’s vast lineup.

The iX proved to be the most popular choice, with five players and the coach Sergio Scariolo opting for the xDrive60, while two others went for the lesser xDrive45. We’re pleased to see two wagons in the mix: an i5 M60 Touring and the mighty M5 Touring. The traditional sedan body style wasn’t ignored either: two players drove home in the M5, and another picked up the keys to an i7 xDrive60.

As expected, most players went for SUVs, including the polarizing XM chosen by two athletes. The smallest car in the Real Madrid basketball team’s fleet is the recently launched i4 M60, a more powerful successor to the i4 M50. The latter has been M’s best-selling model for three years running.

Attached below is the complete list showing which models the players selected as their year-long company cars.

Model Player iX xDrive60 Okeke iX xDrive60 Happy iX xDrive60 Garuba iX xDrive60 Deck iX xDrive60 Abalde iX xDrive45 Krämer iX xDrive45 Lyles i5 M60 xDrive Touring Almansa M5 Sedan Campazzo M5 Sedan Fernando M5 Touring Maledon XM Llull XM Tavares i7 xDrive60 Hezonja i4 M60 Procida

Photos: BMW Spain