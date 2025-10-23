BMW Canada loves a throwback as much as we do. After launching an E34-inspired 540i xDrive Legacy Edition a few months ago, it’s now introducing a nostalgia-infused 3 Series. The “50 Jahre Edition” marks half a century since the original 3er debuted. It starts off as an M340i xDrive and stands out with six special paint finishes.

We’re told each color draws inspiration from a previous generation, starting with the E21 and ending with the F30. Customers can choose from Madeira Red, Laguna Green, Avus Blue, Carbon Black, Deep Green, and Citrin Black. Regardless of the paint, all cars ride on 20-inch forged 795 M wheels finished in Ferric Grey. Rounding off the visual tweaks is a “50 Jahre Edition” badge on the trunk.

Inside, BMW Canada adds Individual Merino Leather upholstery and a metal plaque on the cupholder cover. The front door sills also bear a “3 Series 50 Jahre Edition” emblem. These are familiar touches, echoing the other regional anniversary editions BMW has launched throughout 2025.

To seal the deal, BMW fits the M340i xDrive with an M Performance exhaust. The B58 engine remains untouched, so the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six continues to produce 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels, enabling a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds.

BMW Canada hasn’t revealed pricing, but expect to fork out more than the 77,691 CAD it’s asking for a standard M340i xDrive.

The M340i isn’t long for this world, and not just because production of the 3 Series “G20” ends about a year from now. While a new M Performance version is on the way, it will adopt a different name. Reports suggest the upcoming M350 will replace it, potentially gaining 31 hp for a total of 417 hp. If the rumors hold water, the claimed output would be just eight horses shy of a base M3 “F80.”

Photos: BMW Canada