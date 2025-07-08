China was the first market to get a special 3 Series to celebrate half a century since the E21 debuted. BMW used the four-cylinder 330i and electric i3 as the basis for the limited-run model. For Australia and New Zealand, the luxury brand is opting for a more exciting flavor to mark 50 years of the original 3 Series.

The 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition starts off as a spicy M Performance model. Specifically, an M340i in the sedan body style with standard xDrive. Only 50 units will be sold Down Under, all finished in a BMW Individual color. To be honest, it isn’t particularly exciting, as we reckon a special version would have deserved a more daring finish. The six-cylinder sports sedan comes in Anthracite Metallic and includes the M Sport Package Pro. The latter bundles red brake calipers with dark Shadowline exterior accents, including a Black Sapphire rear spoiler. The 19-inch wheels are finished in Jet Black, rounding off the shadowy treatment.

There isn’t much to report inside, but BMW is adding a touch of exclusivity with a special plaque. A metallic “3 Series 50 Jahre Edition” badge with a colored M motif adorns the center console lid. Carbon fiber dashboard trim and M-themed seatbelts are also included in the package, but these features can be found on a regular M340i as well.

BMW Australia is charging 127,600 AUD, which currently equates to about $83,400. While it’s not a fair comparison given conversion rates, different taxes, and whatnot, an M340i xDrive starts at $63,375 in the United States. That said, it could be worse, as German pricing begins at €76,600 (nearly $90,000).

The G20 3 Series is now in the final phase of its life cycle. BMW is reportedly set to end production in October 2026, with the G50 successor potentially arriving the following month. However, the new model won’t be built in Munich, as the historic plant will shift exclusively to EVs starting in 2027. Instead, the next-gen 3 Series is expected to be assembled in Dingolfing. Production will likely be spread across other sites as well, much like the current car. For reference, the G20 is manufactured in Mexico (San Luis Potosí), India (Chennai), Brazil (Araquari), China (Shenyang), and at other plants.