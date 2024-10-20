The 3 Series G20 went through a Life Cycle Impulse a couple of years ago but there are some updates for 2025. Since this generation is sticking around for a few more years, BMW wants to keep it fresh and competitive. The latest iteration of the luxury sedan gets two new colors in the United States: this Vegas Red (Fire Red in other markets) and Arctic Blue Metallic.

New images show what we believe is the pick of the 3 Series G20 range – the M340i with xDrive. Well, the wagon would be even better but the G21 is sadly not sold in the United States. The sports sedan starts at $62,775 before you add the $650 paint job. The black kidney grille isn’t standard, nor are those black chrome exhaust tips. The two upgrades are part of the Extended Shadowline Trim, a $300 option. Alternatively, you can have the $600 Shadowline Package, adding these adaptive LED headlights with black inlays.

Since the M Performance version gets the M Sport Package as standard, there’s a flat-bottomed steering wheel. It has a red 12 o’clock mark, which is black on the lesser 2025 330i M Sport. This M340i keeps things simple in terms of upholstery by sticking to a black perforated Sensatec. If you still want real leather instead of this synthetic finish, there are plenty of Vernasca leather options for an extra $1,500. That Ash Grey trim on the dashboard can be swapped out for carbon fiber if you can part with another $300.

How much life is there left in this current-generation 3 Series? It’s expected to remain in production until the second half of 2026. BMW is already working on a next-gen model under the “G50” codename, complete with a “G84” M3. The range-topper will have a mild-hybrid inline-six engine but we believe it’ll be an evolution of the M340i’s B58 instead of the S58. The next M3 is likely to be sold only with an automatic transmission and xDrive. Our sources say it’s coming in 2028 with well over 500 horsepower.

[Photos: @lucasjohnsonvisuals / Autohaus BMW]