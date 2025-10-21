Well, that didn’t take long. Only a few weeks after BMW rolled out the proverbial red carpet for the new iX3, a performance version is already undergoing testing. A prototype of the electric crossover was spotted this week near the Nürburgring, looking decidedly more aggressive despite being wrapped in camouflage.

The simple fact that BMW chose to conceal the test vehicle, even though the new iX3 has already been unveiled, suggests it’s hiding something. The body may be covered in the usual swirly camo with a weird lump at the back, but the lowered sport suspension is impossible to miss. The black wheels also hint at a sportier setup, though they could be a temporary set not destined for production.

Beefier brakes and larger-diameter tires are likely in store for the hotter iX3. It’s unclear whether this is an M Performance model or a full-fledged M. For now, BMW will sell the vehicle exclusively as the 50 xDrive, with 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive variants already confirmed for 2027. Munich hasn’t said a word about an M-flavored version, but this spy video is almost as good as an official confirmation.

Logic suggests an M Performance iX3 will arrive before a true M model. The “M60” (name not confirmed) is expected to deliver around 620 to 630 horsepower. It would be a massive jump from the 463 hp available in the initial 50 xDrive. Series production in Debrecen is rumored to begin in July 2026.

A full-fat M derivative with even more punch is reportedly known internally as the “ZA5.” BMW may market it simply as the X3 M. Since there isn’t a gasoline counterpart anymore, there won’t be any confusion. According to sources, the range-topping model could enter production at the Hungarian plant around November 2027.

Since it’s an SUV, both M versions of the iX3 will likely feature a standard dual-motor xDrive setup. Given their focus on performance over efficiency, they probably won’t match the regular iX3’s impressive 500-mile (805-kilometer) WLTP range. In the U.S., the 50 xDrive is expected to deliver about 400 miles between charges per the EPA cycle.

Naturally, the M variants will command a premium over the standard iX3, which starts at around $60,000 in the U.S. In Germany, pricing begins at €68,900 before options.

Source: stephanbarral / Instagram