The new M2 CS isn’t perfect. It lacks some of the features that made its predecessor so desirable. We’re not just talking about the absence of a manual gearbox but also the omission of several lightweight components. It forgoes the F87’s carbon hood and front splitter, yet these downgrades haven’t deterred buyers. When we spoke with Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, a few months ago, she reported “huge demand” for the range-topping G87.

First Look at the M2 CS in Black Sapphire

Fresh images from BMW’s UK headquarters in Farnborough show the flagship M2 in right-hand-drive form. Although Individual Velvet Blue has been the star color since the car’s launch at the end of June, BMW chose to display the sports coupe in Sapphire Black. If neither shade appeals to you, the Competition Sport is also offered in M Brooklyn Grey and M Zandvoort Blue.

As you’d expect, the M2 CS doesn’t come cheap. It starts at £92,475 in the UK and climbs quickly from there. Options are limited, but the M Carbon ceramic brakes alone add £8,800 to the price. Choosing Velvet Blue costs another £4,385, while BMW also charges extra for active cruise control (£550) and track-focused tires (£2,500).

For those who prefer a cleaner look, the badge on the ducktail spoiler can be deleted at no cost. This example keeps the model designation, and we suspect most buyers will do the same, retaining the “M2 CS” logo with its red outline. Elsewhere, the forged wheels in matte Gold Bronze are the only ones available, creating a striking contrast against the Sapphire Black bodywork.

More Special Editions On The Way?

Does the CS mark the end of the M2 G87 story? Highly unlikely. This second generation still has a bright future ahead. Production is expected to continue until mid-2029, giving BMW plenty of time to refine the formula. We’re not referring to minor special editions with visual tweaks like America’s Turbo Design Edition, but rather models with meaningful mechanical upgrades. An M2 with xDrive is reportedly arriving as soon as next year, and BMW hasn’t ruled out an M2 CSL later in the life cycle.

In the meantime, the CS serves as the temporary crown jewel. It will remain a relatively rare sight, with production allegedly capped at around 2,000 units or even fewer. BMW hasn’t provided an exact figure, only saying it will be built in “limited numbers.” The UK isn’t among the top three markets, as the company expects the U.S., Germany, and China to lead demand.

[Photos: @tim1king]