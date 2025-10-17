When Mansory gets its hands on a car, you know the result isn’t going to be for everyone. Sure enough, the new BMW M5 has undergone a radical makeover that can best be described as an acquired taste. True to the tuner’s modus operandi, the super sedan now wears an outrageous body kit. However, that’s not even the most controversial change compared to the standard G90.

The triple-exit center exhaust with gargantuan tips is a study in excess, complemented by a massive rear diffuser that juts out from the body. Elsewhere, there’s a cornucopia of carbon fiber, including a hood bulge with vents. However, it’s unclear whether those vents are functional or simply for show. We’re leaning toward the latter.

Mansory has even added carbon fiber in unexpected places, such as behind the Hofmeister kink on the rear pillar, complete with an illuminated logo. A roof-edge spoiler, a relatively uncommon sight on a sedan, also makes an appearance. Additionally, the front fenders now feature an extra carbon panel mounted behind the front wheels, each carrying a backlit Mansory badge.

This isn’t actually the first time the love/hate tuner has reworked the latest M5. A few months ago, a different G90 finished in grey showcased the same wild body kit to even greater effect. As before, Mansory replaced the original wheels with custom 22-inch alloys and heavily customized the leather interior.

To Mansory’s credit, there’s more power to match the ultra-aggressive look. The plug-in hybrid setup now produces 838 hp and 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft) of torque, likely thanks to upgrades to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. For reference, the standard S68 makes an already potent 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

If the stock M5 feels too subdued but Mansory’s version too over the top, there’s a middle ground. BMW’s official M Performance Parts turn up the visual drama without going overboard. They’re available individually, allowing customers to select only the pieces they want.

Photos: Mansory