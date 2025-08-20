Mansory is back at it again with the BMW XM — this time delivering its boldest makeover yet. After two previous attempts, the controversial tuner house has now revealed a wild black-and-turquoise build with a starlight headliner and retina-burning interior. Love it or hate it, it’s impossible to ignore.

The second occasion the tuner transformed the BMW XM, we saw the addition of new wheels on what appeared to be a Brooklyn Gray car. While, frankly, who’s to say whether they’ve improved the SUV’s already odd aesthetics, it’s irrelevant. They’re trying again. All-in, too; it’s the first time we get a peek at what’s possible with interior configurations.

Mansory XM at a Glance

As we can see, the color choice is a bit more extreme than the last two occasions Mansory messed with the XM. Now it’s got a two-tone matte black and turquoise look — or, at least the parts that aren’t covered with forged carbon fiber. Truly insane additions include what appears to be a completely forged carbon front bumper extension and odd carbon winglets extending up to the headlights. The wheels feature turquoise center caps and the badging is turquoise now, too. Quite incongruous, then, is the red Mansory badging (or is it lighting?) on the trunk lid. You’ll also spot an F1-style lower brake light.

Wildest Interior of a BMW XM

As for the interior — which is the newest development here — we only have one thing to say. Make sure you bring your sunglasses. It’s bright in there, and indeed, even the press photos show a dramatic glare off the dashboard into the windshield. The interior is now done up in turquoise, matching some of the exterior badging and accents. The sad irony is that, other than the color and overreliance of forged carbon, the cabin arguably looks better than the standard XM. At least there’s a real sense of occasion, thanks to the quilted leather everywhere. The tuner also claims the interior now has a “starlight roof,” which would similarly add to the sense of occasion inside.

There’s still a lot more to take in on the outside, too. The SUV now sports a set of Mansory’s 23-inch wheels. Additional carbon fiber components like a rear spoiler and mirror caps “complete the look” as it were. Under the hood, we’re not sure if there’s any extra juice. But then, the XM hardly lacks in that department. Its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine makes plenty of power and torque. BMW claimed the original XM accelerates from zero to 60 mph in around 4.1 seconds. With all the extra stuff tacked on to this one, it’s probably fractionally slower. But at least it looks…weirder?

[Photos: Mansory]