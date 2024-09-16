Even with zero options, the new M5 Touring is sure to turn heads. However, BMW can make the G99 an even more attention-grabbing wagon. Enter this high-end build with a generous array of optional goodies. For starters, it’s rocking an Individual paint that goes by the “Speed Yellow” official name and “U96” internal codename.

This M5 wagon also happens to have M Performance Parts, which you won’t find in the regular configurator. Despite being revealed a month ago, you still can’t build your ideal spec of the Audi RS6 Avant rival online. We know for a fact that MPP items are not going to be listed alongside the normal options. BMW dealers will have details about these extra items that were released just last week. As you can tell, most of the upgrades are represented by carbon-fiber-reinforced body add-ons.

Yes, it’s ironic to install lightweight parts on one of the heaviest new cars out there. However, some people will want to give the M5 wagon an even meaner look via CFRP goodies available from launch. Even the trim used for the titanium quad exhaust tips has been dipped in carbon to go along with the rear diffuser. The front splitter adopts a split layout akin to the rear bumper and matches the look of the lower radiator grille.

Dig deeper into your wallet and BMW will happily install those sill extensions. They’re also finished in carbon fiber and visually pop against this striking yellow paint job. The side mirror caps in carbon are not an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog since you can find this option in the regular configurator. As previously reported, the M5 wagon won’t be available with a carbon roof. However, seeing as how tuners have made one for the smaller M3 Touring, we won’t be too surprised if the G99 will get the same treatment.

Rounding off the changes is the antenna, which might seem like it’s been cloaked in carbon fiber but it actually uses aramid instead. These synthetic fibers look a lot like carbon but provide electromagnetic permeability so that phone reception won’t be affected.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram