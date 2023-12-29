If you are looking for a luxury car that combines performance, style and comfort, you might want to check out the latest offering from MANSORY. The tuning specialist has added the all new BMW 7 Series to its portfolio, and the result is an imposing luxury limousine. MANSORY has developed an aerodynamics program for the G70 BMW 7 Series, which enhances its sporty and elegant appearance.

The new tuning package encompasses a new spoiler lip, and a variety of front bumper attachments, prominently featuring side aero blades. Complementing this are new side skirts, updated front doors, fender trim, and distinct side mirror covers . Adhering to the customary Mansory style, the rear of the latest BMW 7 Series showcases a revised diffuser, aero blades, and a more aggressive trunk lid spoiler. The updated rear parts feature red inserts which give a nice contrast to the blacked out look of the car.

Additionally, MANSORY has fitted the BMW 7 series with 22“ FD.15 fully forged wheel design, which are lightweight and durable. The wheels are wrapped in high-performance tires from Continental, ensuring optimal grip and handling. Judging by the quad pipes, this is likely the V8-powered BMW 760i. Why is that important? Mostly because it’s a good base for future power and performance upgrades as well.

While somewhat discernible in these images, the interior equally reflects the tuner’s hallmark. The aftermarket tread plates catch the eye, and upon closer inspection through the windscreen, MANSORY embossing is visible on the headrests, particularly on the front ones. You can find more images on their Instagram post.