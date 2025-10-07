The latest BMW Group sales numbers are in, and they’re looking strong. All automotive brands posted growth in the third quarter, though some performed better than others. The core BMW marque delivered 514,620 vehicles between July and September, up 5.7% year over year. These solid Q3 results have turned things around for year-to-date sales. Munich was down 2.3% at the half-year mark but now sits 0.1% higher through the first nine months, totaling 1,585,580 units.

What drove the improvement in Q3? Plug-in hybrids surged 30.2% compared to the same period last year. The M division also had a strong quarter, with sales rising 11% to 52,220 cars. Predictably, and to the dismay of purists I might add, that figure includes both M Performance and full M models. Over the first nine months of 2025, M sales climbed 7.9% to 158,182 units, putting the performance brand on track for yet another record year.

Having recently renewed nearly its entire lineup, MINI is performing exceptionally well. Deliveries soared 37.5% to 72,376 units in the last quarter. Year-to-date, the Oxford-based marque is up 23.7% to 206,214 vehicles, with growth recorded across all regions. Yes, even in China’s fiercely competitive market.

While Rolls-Royce has never focused on volume, rising sales certainly don’t hurt. In Q3, the ultra-luxury brand delivered 1,304 vehicles, a notable 13.3% increase over the same period last year. Through September, Rolls-Royce is up 3.3% to 4,100 units.

It wasn’t all good news, however. Fully electric vehicle sales dipped slightly by 0.6% to 102,864 units across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. Still, the trio’s EV sales remain up 10% overall through September, reaching 323,447 cars without combustion engines.

As for BMW Motorrad, it delivered 53,247 motorcycles and scooters in Q3 2025, a 5.7% increase. The strong third quarter helped offset a weak first half (-6.3%), leaving total sales down just 2.6% compared to the same period in 2024.

Sooner or later, BMW Group’s sales report will likely include another familiar name: ALPINA. Although part of the Group since 2022, ALPINA’s official relaunch won’t occur until next year, after the existing agreement expires on December 31, 2025.

Source: BMW