The BMW Group took nearly everyone by surprise in early 2022 when it acquired ALPINA. Munich didn’t buy the family-owned company itself, but rather the brand name. The intent? To use the fabled moniker on future high-end models. The focus will likely be on the largest vehicles. Think 7 Series and X7, positioned to bridge the gap below Rolls-Royce.

A little over a year ago, Maximilian Missoni was appointed design boss at ALPINA. He also oversees upper mid-size and luxury-class BMW models. Ahead of ALPINA’s relaunch next year, the former Head of Design at Polestar spoke with Autocar about what lies ahead. Don’t expect a Chris Bangle-like shake-up. Missoni isn’t looking to stir controversy: “I hope there will be depth and quality in what I do. I’m here to add value more than to provoke.”

Rumor has it BMW is assigning the new ALPINA models separate codenames, hinting at deeper differentiation from their donor cars. Whatever the case, Missoni is enthusiastic about what’s coming: “I’m confident we’ll have exciting things to show.” The first ALPINA model under BMW ownership is believed to be based on the 7 Series. Internally known as the “G72” rather than the “G70,” it’s expected to come in more than one flavor. Instead of a single B7 variant as before, the revived ALPINA 7 Series will reportedly include 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and even a fully electric i7 70 xDrive.

In 2027, the second-generation X7 will debut as the “G67” for BMW and as the “G69” for ALPINA. The latter could be offered in 40 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and iX7 100 xDrive variants.

However, the designs for the ALPINA-badged 7 Series and X7 have already been finalized, meaning the full effect of Missoni’s influence won’t be seen until the end of the decade. BMW Group’s Head of Design, Adrian van Hooydonk, told BMWBLOG that “the next products influenced by Max will come after 2029.” Around that time, we’ll also see the first models shaped from the very start by Oliver Heilmer, the former Head of MINI Design, who is now responsible for compact and midsize BMWs as well as M cars.

In the meantime, Missoni says we can expect “a nice, holistic launch soon” for the ALPINA brand in its new BMW Group era. The existing agreement between the two companies ends on December 31, 2025, so the first concrete details are expected in early 2026.

