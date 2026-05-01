Article Summary Inkas Armoured converts the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II to BR6 protection, covering rifle fire and simultaneous hand grenade blasts.

The entire passenger capsule — doors, roof, floor, pillars, firewall, glass — is armored while the exterior stays indistinguishable from stock.

BMW's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 and the original luxury interior are both left untouched.

Rolls-Royce doesn’t armor its cars. Officially, anyway. If you want BR6 protection on a Cullinan — the kind that holds up against AK-47 fire and simultaneous hand grenade blasts — you call a company like Inkas Armoured and they sort it out. Inkas has been doing exactly this for 30 years, out of California, across a catalog of over 100 vehicle models. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is one of their newer additions, and it’s arguably the most extreme expression of the whole concept: a car that already costs as much as a small house, now also capable of surviving a small war.

What Has Changed On The Cullinan?

The protection level they target is CEN 1063 BR6 — a European standard that covers high-powered rifle fire including 7.62mm rounds, and the simultaneous detonation of two DM51 hand grenades. To get there, the entire passenger capsule is wrapped in certified ballistic steel. That means doors, roof, floor, pillars, firewall — all of it. No weak points, no gaps. The armoring is integrated directly into the vehicle’s frame rather than bolted on top, which matters both structurally and visually.

The glass also features a multi-layer ballistic glazing that runs all the way around — windshield, side windows, rear window — curved to match the original OEM specifications so nothing looks obviously different from the outside. There’s also a proprietary door overlap system, a ballistic steel overhang built into the door seams that eliminates the gap where the door meets the frame.

Beyond the cabin itself, the fuel tank gets its own armored enclosure to prevent penetration that could trigger a fire or explosion. The tires run a military-grade runflat system — solid polycarbonate inserts inside the rim structure — so the car keeps moving and stays stable even after the tires are shot out. The body structure is reinforced throughout to handle the added weight without degrading over time. A rear armored bulkhead separates the passenger cabin from the cargo area, which is a detail that matters: without it, the trunk becomes an entry point.

Standard features also include armoring around the battery and engine control module, reinforced door hinges, door travel retainers, and a driver-side operable window. That last one sounds trivial until you think about what an armored car actually needs to do — the driver occasionally needs to roll a window down, and a vehicle where every pane of glass is fixed shut creates its own problems.

Lots Of Options To Still Add On The Car

For buyers who want to go further, Inkas offers a fairly extensive optional equipment list. Engine bay armoring and an engine bay fire suppression system are available, as are radiator protection, exhaust pipe protection, and a roof escape hatch. On the surveillance side, there’s a 360-degree CCTV and GPS system, night vision cameras, siren and intercom setups, and LED strobe lights front and rear. Reinforced bumpers, heavy-duty wheels, an oxygen filtration system, and a blackout package round out the list of enhancements.

Through all of this, the interior stays untouched — or more precisely, stays looking untouched. The Cullinan’s cabin comes with ambient LED lighting, premium materials, and an advanced multimedia system. Inkas says they can accommodate interior customizations to client preferences while keeping the exterior as close to stock as possible. The whole point is that nobody looking at it knows whether it’s been converted. Which, again, is a slightly absurd thing to say about a Rolls-Royce Cullinan — the car is not exactly anonymous. But the armoring at least doesn’t announce itself.

No Changes Under The Hood

Under the hood, nothing changes. BMW’s 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 — 600 hp, an engine that’s been around in various forms since the 1980s and still doesn’t have a credible replacement — does the work of moving what is now a substantially heavier vehicle. The Cullinan’s air suspension, which uses road-scanning cameras to adjust ride height in real time, stays in place too.

Whether 600 hp is enough for a fully armored Cullinan is a fair question. Inkas doesn’t publish the final weight figure, but BR6 conversions on similarly sized SUVs typically add somewhere between 500 and 800 kilograms. The Cullinan is already north of 2,700 kg stock. You’re looking at a vehicle that could easily push 3,500 kg or more when finished. The V12 will cope — it’s not short of torque — but you’d notice it.