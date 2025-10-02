Rolls-Royce never ceases to amaze with the depth of its personalization program. When it comes to creating a true one-off, the only limit is the size of your bank account. We can’t recall ever seeing a car with paw prints straight from the factory, but that’s exactly what the couple who commissioned this Spectre wanted.

The electric coupe’s unique design celebrates their dog, a Labrador–Golden Retriever mix known as a Goldador. Money is clearly no object when you can ask Rolls-Royce to paint part of your car in the same shade as your dog’s fur. In this case, the exclusive “Beautiful Bailey” hue was matched to the puppy’s ear.

The upper section of the body is finished in Crystal Fusion, a color that shifts depending on the light. Separating the two bespoke finishes is a Rose Gold coachline with a paw-print motif. It’s actually an “exact reproduction” of Bailey’s paw, according to Rolls-Royce. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy was hand-painted in Rose Gold to harmonize with the coupe’s stately exterior.

Inside, the tribute continues. The cabin combines Moccasin and Crème Light leather with Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents. As you can imagine, these shades were all chosen to echo Bailey’s fur. The showpiece, situated between the rear seats, is a marquetry portrait of the dog, crafted from more than 180 individual pieces of veneer. It took over four months of work to combine nine types of veneer and 22 natural shades.

And there’s more. On the passenger side of the dashboard, an intricate marquetry paw-print motif ties together the bespoke details, complemented by rose gold sill plates engraved with the same faithful paw print.

Rolls-Royce doesn’t disclose the price of this Spectre but notes that the long-standing clients are based in the United States, where even a base version starts at $400,000. Then again, who actually buys a “base” Rolls-Royce anyway?

Photos: Rolls-Royce