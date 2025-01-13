2024 was an excellent year for the “world’s most powerful letter.” M sold 206,582 vehicles, an all-time high. Per BMW’s modus operandi, we should clarify that the number also includes M Performance models. Only 66,805 vehicles were true M cars, with the remaining 139,777 units being M Lite models.

That’s to be expected, seeing as BMW has far more M Performance-branded cars than true Ms, from small models like the M135 and X1 M35i to large ones like the M760e and X7 M60i. As a refresher, the i4 M50 was the best-selling BMW M car in 2022 and 2023. The electric M Performance model kept the sales crown in 2024.

The M2 had an excellent 2024, with demand rising by 64%, while the more practical M3 Touring was up by 57%. Even the controversial XM grew by 16%, although the percentage is deceiving. 2024 was the first full year of sales for the dedicated M model. Deliveries of the plug-in hybrid SUV didn’t start until the spring of 2023, so BMW is comparing 12 months of 2024 with an incomplete 2023.

Overall, sales of fully fledged M cars increased by 8% in 2024, when the BMW M division achieved its 13th consecutive year of growth.

In the coming months, BMW M will roll out an M2 CS and an M3 CS Touring. However, both special editions will have a limited production run. Consequently, the hotter G87 and G81 will not significantly change sales charts.

Before the Competition Sport duo arrives, an updated M Performance model is imminent. Later this month, the iX will receive a Life Cycle Impulse, and the M60 will reportedly be replaced by a more powerful M70. On the same note, the popular i4 M50 could become the i4 M60, with the cars assembled beginning in July.

BMW M will retire the M8 Coupe as early as this month. It has already been removed from the US configurator, signaling the end is nigh for the F92.