BMW is prioritizing Europe for the market launch of the second-generation iX3. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on the Old Continent in March 2026. If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to wait until the summer. To ensure as many people as possible can experience the electric crossover ahead of its release, the vehicle’s rollout is moving quickly.

The world tour began shortly after the iX3 made its public debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich about a month ago. BMW has already shown the hotly anticipated EV in New York, and now the “NA5” has returned to Europe. Its latest stop was in Bulgaria, not far from where production will take place. As a reminder, the all-new electric crossover will enter series production in late October at the Debrecen plant in Hungary.

Once again, BMW is highlighting the Ocean Wave Blue finish paired with the M Sport Package Pro. The 22-inch M-branded wheels are the largest available at launch, though buyers can also choose an Individual aerodynamic set of the same size. While interior photos haven’t been released, the upgraded M seats with illuminated badges are visible. There was a time when the light-up M logo was reserved exclusively for true M cars, but not anymore.

Although customization options are extensive, the new iX3 launches with a single powertrain configuration. Regardless of the market, it will initially be offered only as the 50 xDrive. The lineup will later expand at both ends. We’ve received confirmation of more affordable 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive versions. There are reports of high-performance M variants, too.

BMW has confirmed that additional features are planned, including Individual colors, ventilated front seats, green upholstery, and heated rear seats. M Performance Parts have already been previewed to build excitement for the iX3 M60 and a full-fledged M model.

There’s a lot riding on the iX3 and on follow-up models like next year’s i3. BMW has invested over €10 billion in the Neue Klasse program, although innovations such as iDrive X and Panoramic Vision will also appear in combustion-powered cars. With that massive investment made in recent years, Munich is eager to start reaping the rewards of its largest project ever.

It all begins here, with the iX3.

Photos: BMW Bulgaria