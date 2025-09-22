The new BMW iX3 is initially offered in the 50 xDrive guise. We believe it’s the halfway point between a base model and unreleased hot M derivatives. Although pricier versions will follow, you can already push past €90,000 in the German configurator with every option ticked. And that’s not the ceiling. Once Individual paint jobs and M Performance Parts are added, breaking into six figures becomes possible.

Before more elaborate exterior finishes join the color palette in mid-2026, the iX3 is shown here in a standard shade but dressed with M accessories. Space Silver isn’t especially striking, though the extra rear wing adds some flair. The aero piece mounted above the factory roof spoiler carries M Performance branding and comes in gloss black to match other add-ons, such as the subtly revised diffuser and new front attachments integrated into the lower air intakes.

Outfitted from the factory with the M Sport Package Pro, this iX3 50 xDrive blacks out even more details, including the side mirror caps. The 22-inch matte black 1054 M wheels are the largest set offered for the SUV, with a two-tone finish also available. Alternatively, customers can choose a different aerodynamic wheel design (1053), this time wearing Individual branding instead of an M logo. A matte black side decal and an M Performance windshield sticker complete the exterior tweaks.

The M touches continue inside with the optional M Sport seats, priced at €1,500 in Germany. They offer 10-way electric adjustment, a seven-stage massage function, adjustable thigh support, and an illuminated M logo. While not full bucket seats, they provide stronger lateral support than the standard chairs thanks to more substantial bolstering. The seats also integrate the Travel Comfort System, allowing mobile devices and accessories to be mounted to the backrests.

In Germany, the M steering wheel comes standard on iX3 models ordered with the M Sport Package Pro. However, buyers can select a Sport wheel with 12- and 6-o’clock spokes at no extra cost. M-branded side sills further highlight that this isn’t a basic configuration. Still, the term “M Performance Parts” is a misdemeanor, since none of the upgrades actually improve performance.

For a truly beefed-up iX3, we’ll have to wait for BMW to launch an M60 variant with over 600 horsepower. A full-fledged X3 M (codenamed “ZA5”) is expected to arrive by late 2027.

Photos: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram