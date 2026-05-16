The Black Badge Cullinan by Cyril Kongo is also the first Rolls-Royce ever with a gradient coachline.

Article Summary The luxury SUV's gradient coachline matches the brake calipers and the interior accents.

All five vehicles have a hand-painted illuminated headliner with 1,344 fiber optics.

More than 70 paint colors are scattered around the leather-lined cabin.

V12 SUVs are few and far between these days. It’s always an occasion when one of these twelve-cylinder mastodons drives past you. At first glance, this Cullinan doesn’t stand out. However, a closer look reveals it’s actually quite different. Aside from being the range-topping Black Badge variant, the high-end living room on wheels introduces a couple of Rolls-Royce firsts.

There has never been a model from Goodwood with a different color for each of the four brake calipers. Phoenix Red, Turchese, Forge Yellow, and Mandarin. In addition, this Cullinan features a gradient coachline that transitions from Phoenix Red to Forge Yellow on the left side, and from Mandarin to Turchese on the right side. All five examples wear a deep black paint finish sprinkled with blue particles, giving the stately SUV an almost blue appearance depending on how the light hits the body.

While the exterior remains relatively restrained, even with these subtle touches of color, the interior is unlike any Cullinan seen before. Rolls-Royce split the cabin into four sections, applying different color accents to the stitching, piping, and seat inserts. Phoenix Red defines the driver’s seat, Turchese the front passenger seat, while Forge Yellow and Mandarin distinguish the rear seats.

Even the headliner is unusual. In addition to being hand-painted, it features no fewer than 1,344 fiber-optic lights hand-punched into the ceiling in a star-like configuration to mimic a night sky. The colorful theme continues across a range of veneer and leather surfaces hand-painted by artist Cyril Kongo.

The interior combines more than 70 paint colors, including striking blue lambswool carpets. Kongo’s hand-painted artwork spans everything from imaginary planets and constellations to mathematical formulas. From the outside, you would never guess the bold accents that await once you open the rear-hinged doors.

As is usually the case with limited-run models at their official debut, customers have already bought all five examples. Rolls-Royce has not disclosed pricing, but this level of customization likely commands a hefty premium over a standard Cullinan Black Badge, which already starts at over $511,000.