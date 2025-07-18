BMW M boss Frank van Meel is adamant the current-generation M3 is the “best car on the market” in its segment. However, the G80 “has its struggles” compared to what the M division is cooking up next: an electric M3. Speaking with Bimmer Today on the sidelines of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the top brass at M didn’t miss the chance to praise the ZA0.

When it comes to track performance, van Meel confidently stated the first M3 without a combustion engine “will ultimately be significantly faster.” Even so, BMW will still cater to engine-loving enthusiasts with the G84. During the same interview, the mayor of M Town reiterated that another six-cylinder version is currently in development.

Engineers are jointly developing the G84 and ZA0, with lessons learned from one applied to the other and vice versa. BMW M is transferring as much as possible between the two cars, though their powertrains will naturally be substantially different. That said, the gas-powered M3 might feature some form of electrification.

We’ve reported on the possibility of a mild-hybrid setup. A plug-in hybrid M3, like the new M5, has (thankfully) been ruled out, so the weight penalty won’t be as significant. Whatever the case, don’t hold out hope for a rear-wheel-drive variant. As a result, a six-speed manual gearbox is increasingly unlikely.

Why build another gas version if the EV will be faster? Because BMW knows purists still want a combustion engine under the hood. Whether it ends up being the B58 or S58 remains to be seen. Regardless, van Meel pledged to retain all six cylinders for what’s likely to be the final gas-fueled M3.

Which one will arrive first? It’s too early for M to disclose a timeframe, but we believe the EV will lead the way, with production reportedly starting in March 2027. The ICE model is expected to follow in July 2028. There’s a better chance of seeing a Touring version of the electric M3 than of the gas model. In fact, the future of the regular 3 Series wagon (G51) is currently unclear.