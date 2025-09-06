The all-new BMW iX3 is more than just the brand’s latest electric SUV. It’s the first production Neue Klasse model, which means it carries the weight of being both a design statement and a technology showcase. After driving it a few months ago and seeing in person twice now, I found plenty to like — but five features really stood out to me. They’re not just clever and cool; they genuinely improve everyday life with the car.

1. Panoramic Display: Information Right Where You Need It

BMW calls it the Panoramic Display, but to me it feels like the perfect middle ground between a Head-Up Display and the central iDrive screen. Instead of looking down and away from the road, key information is projected across the lower edge of the windshield.

What I love is how natural it feels. Within minutes, I was glancing at navigation prompts or driver-assist info without thinking twice. It almost made me forget the Head-Up Display was even there. And the flexibility is spot-on: if you don’t like clutter, you can strip it down to just the basics. Want more? Add widgets like media or route guidance. It’s a system that adapts to you, not the other way around.

2. Interior Space That Punches Above Its Class

This is one of the clearest signs that the iX3 is built on an EV-first platform. Without a transmission tunnel and with a long wheelbase, the interior feels incredibly open. Up front, the lateral space and legroom are generous, giving a real sense of width. In the back, the surprise is how much room you get — nearly on par with an X5, despite the iX3’s smaller footprint.

Headroom is equally impressive. At 1.9m (6’2”), I still had about 10 cm above me, which means taller passengers won’t feel cramped. And BMW didn’t stop there: the rear bench reclines, adding another layer of comfort for long journeys. It’s small details like that which make the difference between “spacious” and “thoughtful.”

3. The Frunk: Small But Seriously Handy

Seventeen liters doesn’t sound like much on paper, but in practice the iX3’s front trunk is genuinely useful. It’s just the right size for a large backpack, a couple of grocery bags, or your charging cables. It also gives you flexibility: you can keep everyday items separate from the rear cargo area, or stash something you want quick access to without digging through the trunk. Once you start using it, you realize how valuable that extra bit of storage really is.

4. Retractable Door Handles: Clean Looks With a Fun Factor

At first, I thought the retractable door handles might be more style than substance. But seeing them in action changed my mind. They give the side profile of the iX3 a sleek, uninterrupted look that really fits the Neue Klasse’s clean design. The aero benefits are obvious — less drag, better efficiency — but there’s also a fun element. Kids in particular will love watching them pop in and out. It’s one of those details that makes the car feel futuristic without being over the top.

5. iDrive X: Fast, Logical, and Beautiful

BMW’s iDrive has always been ahead of the curve, but the new iDrive X feels like the first time it truly clicks with how we use tech today. Unlike the sometimes laggy launches of iDrive 8.5 and 9, this system is smooth and responsive right out of the gate.

The layout is a huge improvement. Menus are grouped more logically, with both vertical and horizontal navigation that feels instantly familiar if you’ve ever used a smartphone. Every icon acts as a shortcut — tap it, and you’re straight into the settings page. It’s like the entire screen is one giant set of shortcuts.

QuickSelect is another highlight: you can create your own row of widgets for the functions you use most often. Add in the gorgeous graphics, and you get a system that’s not just powerful but enjoyable to use every day.

The New iX3 is a Huge Step Forward for BMW

The new BMW iX3 feels like more than just a model update. It’s a vision of where BMW is headed with the Neue Klasse: smarter tech, better usability, and thoughtful design touches that make daily driving easier.

From the Panoramic Display that makes information easier to follow, to the roomy cabin and useful storage touches, to the clean design and improved iDrive X — these are the details that made the biggest impression on me. If the rest of BMW’s Neue Klasse models follow the same approach, everyday driving could start to feel very different in the best way.