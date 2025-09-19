Testing future M cars for a living would be a dream job for many of us. However, it’s not without risks. Since prototypes are works in progress, things can go wrong in the blink of an eye. It’s unclear whether this incident was caused by a technical issue or an overenthusiastic driver, but it could’ve ended badly. Thankfully, the electric M3 avoided a crash.

BMW hasn’t even revealed the plebeian i3 (“NA0”), yet its M sibling is already a familiar sight at the Nürburgring. The “ZA0” was recently filmed kicking up dust during a hot lap of the demanding German track. Munich’s electric super sedan nearly went off course, hopping the curb with all four wheels. Still, the driver wasted no time resuming an aggressive pace once the prototype was back on the tarmac.

If it wasn’t a mechanical fault, the driver’s faux pas underscores how serious BMW is about making the electric M3 as dynamically close as possible to its gas-powered counterpart. Of course, the much higher curb weight will inevitably rear its ugly head, but M engineers will undoubtedly do their best to counteract the extra mass.

The fact that it will simply be called “M3” shows BMW’s confidence that the electric sports sedan can uphold the prestige of six gasoline-fueled generations. Make that seven, since another ICE-powered M3 is also coming. However, the “G84” with a mild-hybrid inline-six engine will debut about a year after the hot EV, so expect it in 2028.

Once the camouflage comes off, the M3 “ZA0” will become the first M of the Neue Klasse era. Don’t expect a quad-motor, 1,000+ hp monster just yet, even though BMW M says the tech exists. A more sensible move would be a gradual lineup expansion, starting with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Sources close to Munich suggest output will stay below 700 hp.

While the electric M3 will launch as RWD, an xDrive version with extra punch seems inevitable. Meanwhile, the returning X3 M, this time as a high-performance electric crossover, should adopt an all-paw setup from the get-go. And these two are just the tip of the iceberg. M versions of the yet-to-be-announced i3 Touring and iX4 could also arrive before the decade ends.

Video: statesidesupercars / YouTube