The first live shots from the 2026 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d’Este prove that great car design isn’t dead. It’s a shame the coupe won’t go into production.

Article Summary The next chapter of ALPINA's story begins with a gorgeous car that looks to the future with nods to the past.

This one-of-a-kind luxury GT imagines an ultra-luxury coupe, albeit only conceptually.

Although BMW ALPINA won't commit to a production version, the stunning one-off sets the tone for what's to come.

The press shots we saw last night of the Vision BMW ALPINA don’t do it justice. The concept is a stunner in real life, which makes it even more disappointing that BMW doesn’t plan to build a production version. Still, we have high hopes that the coupe’s curvaceous shape, smooth lines, and delicate surfacing will eventually influence a future model from the new luxury brand.

Yes, BMW ALPINA is now a separate entity within the BMW Group empire. It sits above top-tier BMWs while keeping a respectful distance from flagship Rolls-Royce territory. Speaking of the Goodwood marque, the stunning concept stretches 5.2 meters, making it nearly as long as a Wraith.

The generous proportions remind me of another two-door beauty that debuted at the same Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Thirteen years ago, the Gran Lusso Coupe, penned with Pininfarina, wowed the crowds gathered on the shores of Lake Como. The 2013 concept packed V12 power, whereas ALPINA’s first standalone car has four fewer cylinders. Even so, BMW is making a statement with a V8 coupe in today’s complicated automotive landscape.

The 8 Series Coupe We Never Got?

In some ways, the Vision BMW ALPINA represents what the second-generation 8 Series Coupe should have been. It’s a sumptuous grand tourer aimed at the likes of the Bentley Continental GT, at least conceptually. Inside and out, the show car is far removed from the G15, signaling a new design direction for what’s to come.

Although BMW labels it a design study, it doesn’t look far removed from what we’d expect a production version to be. It honestly wouldn’t look out of place alongside the Skytop and Speedtop, but alas, that’s just wishful thinking on our part. We do hope some of these good genes rub off on next year’s confirmed BMW ALPINA-badged 7 Series.

While the exterior offers a refreshing departure from the usual crop of coupes, it probably won’t take long before some people start complaining about the 7 Series-derived dashboard. Could BMW have done more? Maybe, but the interior is likely much closer to production reality than the slinky coupe body. Logic tells us the B7 successor arriving in 2027 will feature a posh cabin not too different from this one.

This Interior Is Likely Coming To The ALPINA 7 Series

The upcoming ALPINA sedan will still largely be a 7 Series, so expecting a completely different interior is unrealistic. With its newly acquired brand, BMW is catering to the “discerning few,” which translates to low production volumes. Investing in an entirely bespoke interior for what will likely remain a niche product simply isn’t feasible.

In an ideal world where the company had unlimited funds, such a car would feature a timeless interior with analog dials and classic switchgear. But in the real world, expecting a completely bespoke product is unreasonable. The same thing happened with the Skytop and Speedtop, both of which largely carried over the M8’s interior.

Despite costing around €500,000, those ultra-exclusive cars became instant successes. Perhaps the positive feedback BMW received from customers will encourage Munich’s higher-ups to build the ultimate ALPINA coupe one day.

For now, it remains just a Vision, a beautiful one at that.