The United States missed out on the original iX3, but BMW wants to make up for lost time with a far superior product. Not just in terms of the hardware and software, but also when it comes to personalization. BMWBLOG has learned that the US-bound electric crossover, coming next summer, will be highly customizable.

Product Manager Nicholas Gerstner told us the highly anticipated EV will launch in the US with all the exterior colors already announced for other markets, including special Individual hues. Interestingly, we also learned there will be a “special green interior” BMW has yet to reveal. It will join the Digital White cabin featured in most press shots, with additional alternatives including Castanea (pictured below) and Black.

While some upholsteries are made from artificial leather (Veganza), those willing to pay more can spring for the real thing. For example, Individual Merino leather in Black has already been confirmed. On a related note, M-themed seatbelts are not coming to the iX3 50 xDrive. However, future M Performance and full M versions will likely get the famous three stripes.

BMW USA is considering making heated rear seats optional. That’s no surprise, given that the feature has already been announced for other regions. It’s the same story with ventilated front seats, which won’t be available locally at launch but could be added later. The iX3 might not sit near the top of the lineup, but these are features customers in the luxury segment expect.

Moving away from seats, Nicholas told us the panoramic sunroof will be offered as a standalone option. Even in packages where it’s included, customers can ask BMW to delete the glass roof at no extra cost. For those who do want the glass panel above but not year-round, a manually clipped sunshade will be offered.

If you’re not a fan of the quirky white steering wheel with spokes at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions, there are alternatives. Alongside a slightly different black wheel, Nicholas told BMWBLOG that an M-branded wheel will be offered in the US as an option for iX3s equipped with the M Sport Package. While not exactly conventional either, it looks sportier and more traditional than the standard setup.

Lastly, BMW reiterates that more affordable dual- and single-motor configurations will arrive after the 50 xDrive lands next summer. The 40 xDrive is expected in early 2027 at around $55,000, with the rear-wheel-drive 40 sDrive to be even cheaper. The full interview with Nicholas Gerstner is attached below.