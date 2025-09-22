The next couple of years are shaping up to be some of the busiest in BMW’s history. Between now and the end of 2027, more than 40 new or updated models will debut. Granted, some will come from MINI and Rolls-Royce, but the majority will wear the roundel. Although the inaugural Neue Klasse model of the modern era is the iX3, regular cars still matter. In fact, the good ol’ sedan remains the defining body style.

Previously Head of MINI Design, Oliver Heilmer spoke with Australia’s GoAuto magazine about how BMW plans to cater to a wide audience. Now responsible for designing compact and midsize BMWs as well as M cars, he made sure to stress that traditionalists won’t be left out. The three-box formula is here to stay, as the “small, sporty, elegant, midsized sedan is the core of the brand.”

This isn’t just lip service to please BMW loyalists. Come 2026, two new sedans will arrive. A fully electric i3 (“NA0”) will lead the way on the Neue Klasse platform pioneered by the revamped iX3. A new 3 Series (“G50”) with conventional and plug-in hybrid drivetrains will follow shortly. The CLAR-based 3er will look nearly identical but with a longer frontal area to accommodate combustion engines, including inline-sixes. The 3.0-liter units will power the M350 and M3, but don’t expect another diesel M Performance version.

Lest we forget, a Life Cycle Impulse for the flagship 7 Series is also coming next year. Despite being a facelift, it too will inherit some Neue Klasse-derived design and tech. Spy shots have also revealed the 5 Series will undergo an LCI, but not until later in 2027.

BMW is keeping an open mind about body styles, looking beyond SUVs and sedans. Heilmer says Munich is eager to experiment to win over buyers: “Different markets are reacting differently to proportion. We always try out different kinds of shapes. [BMW] is always testing if the customer’s taste is changing.”

That includes wagons, which BMW has found are enjoying a resurgence in North America: “We have learned that the station wagon is becoming more popular in the United States. And then we are reacting (to) it.” His comments align with Bernd Koerber, Senior Vice President of BMW Brand and Product Management, who recently told us BMW is considering long-roof models beyond the M5 Touring for the U.S.

Our sources claim that i1 and i2 models are on the way, even though other body styles weren’t mentioned during the interview. The former will be an electric compact five-door hatchback, while the latter will take the form of its sedan sibling. Both are due near the end of the decade, at which point the portfolio might also include two-door i4 coupe and convertible EVs.

In the meantime, the axe is about to fall on several cars. We’re only months away from losing the Z4 roadster and all three shapes of the 8 Series. BMW’s lineup will look significantly different by 2030, and yes, SUVs will dominate. From an iX4 to a rugged high-riding model, the “X” family is bound to grow, bolstered by today’s announcement of an iX5 with both hydrogen and battery-electric derivatives. Larger iX6 and iX7 battery EVs are also likely in the pipeline.

A supercar would be the icing on the cake, but BMW is not in a hurry to roll out an M1 successor. Maybe one day…

Source: GoAuto