It’s safe to say the original F87 BMW M2 was universally praised for its design. The G87? Not so much. However, since its official debut in October 2022, we’ve noticed a shift in perception. Some have warmed up to its styling, and we believe broader customization options have played a significant role.

When M2 personalization options were expanded, M boss Frank van Meel said the car had received a Life Cycle Impulse. That caught us off guard, considering the G87 only got new paint options—one of which is featured here. Sao Paulo Yellow was joined by Fire Red, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto.

To be fair, BMW also introduced new silver wheels and black model lettering with a silver outline. Inside, the M2 gained a flat-bottomed steering wheel, revised climate controls, and iDrive 8.5. Still, one could argue these updates weren’t quite enough to justify full LCI status. Even so, this mildly refreshed M2 stands out with its bold paint and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

BMW Bulgaria is showcasing a 2025 M2 fitted with M Sport seats instead of the carbon fiber front buckets. Standard on the M2 CS, the body-hugging front seats have been an Individual option since last year. But the real highlight is the eye-catching Sao Paulo Yellow finish, which shifts from yellow to green depending on the angle of the light. We would’ve gone with classic silver wheels, as we’re growing weary of black or two-tone sets on nearly every M car.

The hardcore M2 CS is far less configurable than the standard model, but it does unlock a previously unavailable Individual color: Velvet Blue. To sweeten the deal, BMW adds Gold Bronze wheels and a redesigned trunk lid with an integrated ducktail spoiler. More Individual colors are on the way, as we’ve learned BMW is accelerating the integration of special paints at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, where all M2s are built.

Photos: BMW Bulgaria