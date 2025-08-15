Legends of the Autobahn is a yearly event during Car Week in Monterey. It’s a time where even the rarest BMW cars become common spots. BMW routinely brings out a smattering of different high-profile models for enthusiasts like us to geek out over. This year is no different. Today, we get a closer look at the M2 CS, the most aggressive and eye-catching M2 to date.

The M2 CS at a Glance

The M2 CS BMW brought out to Pebble Beach this year wears the exclusive launch color shade of Individual Velvet Blue metallic. It’s the only Individual color available on the ultra-exclusive and high-performing M2 variant. Like the one we saw at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year, it wears bronze-painted forged wheels fronting red-painted brake calipers. Measuring 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear, the wheels wear grippy Pirelli tires — 275 profile in front, 285 profile out back.

Inside, changes are perhaps less immediately obvious but no less important. Weight savings initiatives include losing the center armrest and installing carbon fiber bucket seats, the latter of which is an option for regular M2 orders. Carbon fiber decorates the cabin, accented with red “CS” touches everywhere you look. A carbon fiber center console sheds additional weight and is exclusive to CS-badged cars. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel pulls it all together.

As a reminder, the M2 CS is the most powerful variant of the M2 that money can buy. In fact, it’s the most powerful rear-wheel drive BMW M product currently on sale. Under the hood, the S55 engine has been massaged up to 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That’s 50 more horsepower than the “normal” M2 Coupe and 20 more than the M3 and M4 Competition models. The car also touts a variety of other aesthetic and performance-minded enhancements that make it stand out. An exclusive ducktail spoiler, a unique CS-style front grille, and a roof made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) are just some of the changes BMW made to make the M2 CS the most radical iteration possible.

Legends of the Autobahn Never Disappoints

The M2 CS was far from the only interesting BMW in attendance. We also got to view an M5 Touring in Sepia Brown metallic, along with a range of classics. That said, until an M2 CSL is formally announced, the BMW M2 CS remains king of the 2 Series lineup. It definitely looks the part. We also encourage checking out last year’s Legends of the Autobahn coverage — those cars hold up over multiple viewings.