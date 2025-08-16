There’s a lot of hubbub surrounding the G99 M5 Touring. It’s the first M wagon to come to the United States. But it’s far from the first longroof to ever wear the M badge on the rear hatch. And while the M3 Touring may be the freshest heartbreak, longtime US-based touring enthusiasts probably yearn the most for a car many more decades removed: the original E34 M5 Touring. Getting the newest of the new school and the progenitor of the Überwagon together makes for quite the photo shoot. Who would’ve guessed?

The E34 M5 Touring is Still a Classic

This svelte black wagon is like a gorilla in a business suit. Under the hood you’ll find an S38 inline-six that’s a direct descendant of the M88 engine powering the legendary BMW M1. The feisty inline-six makes way more power than the M88, though. Here, the 3.8-liter unit makes 340 horsepower (250 kW) at 6,900 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque at 4,750 rpm. With a curb weight of around 3,790 pounds (1,719 kg), the E34 M5 Touring accelerates from zero to 60 mph in around 5.9 seconds. Wizardry like an adaptive suspension ensured the wagon handled like nothing else on the road. Only 891 units were produced. Sadly, none of them came to the US originally. Which, today, makes them a very hot commodity.

This particular E34 BMW M5 Touring happens to be one from the company’s own garage. It doesn’t look any worse for wear after our go-around one year ago. From that photoshoot, we also know that it’s donning awesome M-pattern cloth and Alcantara upholstery. Radical!

The G99 M5 Touring Brings the Heat

Immediately highlighting just how different the two cars are, the G99 M5 Touring wears Individual Sakhir Orange, which — as we put it the last time we saw it — is “impossible to ignore.” Here, Sakhir Orange has some decent contrast, thanks to the blacked-out wheels and standard Shadowline trim. The G99 M5 Touring relies on a hybrid powertrain that also comprises a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Total output is more than double what its older brother makes: 717 horsepower. It’s practically required with a 5,456-pound curb weight — at least if you want the wagon to fly from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds or so. Which, of course, this one does.

We’re not sure, but we think whoever spec’d out the Sakhir car might’ve missed one thing. Golden carbon ceramic brake calipers would’ve made the colors pop even more. And, of course, provided a little more resiliency in the braking department. Either way, these two wagons make quite the duo and we hope you enjoy seeing the two together.

[Photos: Marek Görözdös for BMW Slovakia]