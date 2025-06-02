BMW is pulling out all the stops to convince naysayers that a station wagon can be truly exciting. With bulging fenders visible from a mile away, the M5 Touring is far from your typical family hauler. A quad exhaust from the factory on a “grocery getter” isn’t something you see every day. The third-generation M5 Touring stands out even more when painted in an Individual color.

Shakir Orange has been around for years, but we can’t recall ever seeing it on a wagon. New official images from BMW Slovakia reveal what happens when the G99 meets the P93; BMW’s internal codes for the M5 Touring and its Individual paint, respectively. We might as well add a third codename: 951 M. Enthusiasts will recognize this as the wheel design, shown here in all-black but also available in a two-tone finish.

The black alloys pair nicely with the dark body accents, though we’re still hoping for a classic silver wheel; an omission the aftermarket will surely address. Another downside is the lack of an optional carbon fiber roof. While available on the M5 Sedan (G90), BMW has decided not to offer the lightweight panel on the more practical Touring. The same applies to the M3 Touring (G81), since only the sedan (G80) gets a carbon roof.

If you’re not a fan of the current styling, big changes are on the horizon. The M5 Sedan has already been spotted testing with a Neue Klasse facelift. It stands to reason that prototypes of the long-roof model will also receive the LCI treatment. However, it’ll be a while before BMW begins selling the updated versions. Deliveries of the current M5 duo began less than a year ago, so the Munich-based brand isn’t in a rush to launch the facelift.

BMW will begin production of the M5 facelift in March 2027, according to our sources. That gives buyers plenty of time to enjoy the current design. Spy shots suggest the LCI will bring radical changes, to the point where it could be mistaken for a next-generation model. Interestingly, the wagon is proving more popular than the sedan in the United States. M boss Frank van Meel told us the opposite is true in Europe, where buyers prefer the sedan over the estate.

Who would’ve thought America would be the one to save the wagons?

Photos: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko