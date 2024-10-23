The G99 M5 Touring we all know today wouldn’t be here without something far more special: the E34 M5 Touring. The second generation of the BMW M5 also gave us the first touring model to come from BMW M, a nearly entirely hand-finished longroof that only saw 891 units of production. BMW Group Classic touts it as “the first estate car to give the performance and driving experience of a sports car,” and that seems like a fitting summary. Thanks to their preservation efforts, we got to see this car in factory shape.

E34 M5 Touring: Aging, But Timeless

Like the E34 M5 sedan it shares much with, the E34 M5 Touring features a tightly-wound inline-six engine under the hood. The original 3.5-liter engine, featuring dual overhead camshafts and intake-manifold fuel injection, powered the 1978 BMW M1 with 204 kW (277 hp). It later reached 210 kW (286 hp) in the first-generation BMW M635 CSi and M5. To enhance performance further, BMW increased both the piston stroke and bore in the E34 M5 Touring, expanding the engine’s displacement to 3,795 cc. This development led to the creation of the S38B38 engine. With advancements like the resonance plenum, the 1992 version of the engine produced an impressive 340 hp at 6,900 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm.

The wagon can sprint from zero to 60 mph in around 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. A six-speed manual gearbox routs power to the rear wheels with the help of a limited-slip differential. In addition, the altered adaptive suspension was also standard. With that kind of horsepower and torque, the E34 M5 is still pretty quick by modern standards.

Motorsport-Inspired Engineering

The final evolution of the BMW M5 Touring E34 wasn’t completed until mid-1994, when it received several technical upgrades that significantly enhanced the car’s performance. Just as the engine was inspired by motorsport, so too was the braking system. The compound braking system, featuring radial plain bearings for the brake disc friction ring, was a groundbreaking innovation in series production. Its improved thermal management provided superior braking performance, reduced weight, and increased durability, even under intense conditions.

BMW Group Classic’s model is a 1992 model year, which is when the Touring model launched – four years after the sedan. But even at 32 years old the wagon is pretty light on its feet. The perky powertrain is tasked with lugging around an admittedly hefty 3,790 pounds, but it’s still about as quick from zero to 60 mph as a Subaru BRZ. Not exactly the essence of speed, but of course, that’s not exactly the point of a vehicle like this.

Only 891 Units Ever Made

It’s the rarest of the M estates since only 891 units were made between 1992 and 1995. Since there was no available assembly line for the M5 Touring at the time, these fast wagons were largely assembled by hand at BMW M’s Garching factory near Munich. From the iconic and delightfully retro car phone inside to the stately exterior design and – frankly very pretty – S38 engine under the hood, this E34 M5 Touring is a real blast from the past. And, despite being the G99 M5 Touring’s progenitor, it couldn’t be more different. Thanks to BMW Group Classic for taking the effort to respect their elders.

[Photos: BMW Classic]