We rarely get to talk about the X6 anymore. Why? The biggest of BMW’s Sports Activity Coupes has entered its later years. That’s typically when automakers shift their attention to the next generation. But although the “G06” has been around for six years, retirement is still a long way off. According to company insiders, production won’t end until mid-2028.

In the meantime, BMW can’t let its swoopy luxury SUV fade into obscurity. It’s spicing up the X6 in Brazil with a Dark Edition. The limited-run model does exactly what it says on the tin: blacks out all the things. It’s based on the xDrive40i in M Sport flavor and comes in any color you like, as long as it’s Sapphire Black. You can’t get those 22-inch black wheels in Brazil unless you buy this murdered-out version.

To sweeten the pot, BMW Brazil gives the X6 Dark Edition’s headlights a black tint and covers the mirror caps in carbon fiber. At the back, the roof spoiler is made from the same lightweight material. Contrasting the mafia-approved look is the front grille, which, although finished in black, features discreetly illuminated kidneys.

As you can imagine, the interior is also predominantly black. The Dark Edition gets a carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console that might make you think you’re in the X6 M60i. M Sport seatbelts come as standard, as does the Harman Kardon sound system. BMW also throws in Comfort Access 2.0, so you won’t need to use the key since the doors open and close automatically.

BMW Brazil is charging R$899,950, or R$18,000 more, compared to a standard X6 xDrive40i M Sport. Production is capped at just 50 units, and customers can already place an order for the Black Edition.

Looking ahead, a fourth-generation X6 is reportedly in the pipeline. Internally known by its “G66” codename, it should arrive in 2028. We’ve heard through the grapevine that BMW is even considering a fully electric iX6, featuring the much-hyped Gen6 batteries and motors debuting on the Neue Klasse iX3 next month. If you’d rather go with combustion engines, the V8 is sticking around for the long haul.

Source: BMW Brazil