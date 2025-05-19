Fairly important changes came to the BMW X6 just two years ago. That means changes for this year are limited, and indeed, BMW only makes one small change to the 2026 BMW X6. Now, it comes with adaptive matrix LED headlights standard. Thankfully, the X6 was already plenty good as-is, so big changes weren’t necessary. The G06 — chassis code for this third generation X6 — is as good as ever as it enters its seventh year of production.

2026 BMW X6 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

BMW leaves the X6 unchanged under the hood for the 2026 model year. xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters are standard gear no matter which model you choose. The standard offering, the 2026 BMW X6 xDrive40i, relies on a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The X6 M60i gets the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that its big brother, the X6 M gets. Although, here it’s detuned to 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The extra power is welcome, but hardly necessary. Even the modest six-pot can scoot the X6 from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The V8 cuts a full second from that time.

2026 BMW X6 Fuel Economy and MPG

Fairly obviously, the most efficient X6 is the six-cylinder model. With no changes from last year, EPA estimates should be the same. The xDrive40i model achieves 23 city mpg and 26 highway mpg, for a combined 24 mpg. The V8 tanks fuel economy to 17 city mpg, 22 mpg on the highway, and 19 mpg overall.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW X6 comes with Sensafin upholstery standard, and checking the box for Merino leather upholstery means spending $1950 more. The Sensafin doesn’t feel like much of a penalty, although there is no mistaking it for real leather. Standard amenities include a panoramic glass roof, multi-stage heated seats, and four-zone automatic climate control.

All X6s come with 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, so there’s still quite a bit of usable space in the SUV. That said: storage space is down compared to its more traditionally shaped X5 brother. Total cargo capacity is 59.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down, more than the Cayenne Coupe but less than the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. That’s also 12.7 cubic feet less than the X5 it shares so much with.

2026 BMW X6 Technology and Connectivity

BMW gave the X6 its now ubiquitous curved display back in 2024, and little has changed since then. The curved display comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch center display that offers navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, voice command integration, and more. The MyBMW app allows you to monitor the vehicle remotely, activate remote start, begin climate control, and more. We think the $1700 Premium Package is a solid value, bundling a better Harman Kardon surround sound system, remote start, and head-up display. It’s even better when you realize the head-up display is $1100 on its own. The V8-powered M60i model also adds heavily to the standard equipment list, and the $1650 Executive Package (glass controls, LED roof, soft-close doors, rear window shades) becomes a substantially better value.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Last year, the X6 gained the ability to change lanes simply by glancing in the corresponding exterior mirror. No new changes for this year, but the SUV hardly needed anything more. Frontal Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection come free of charge, as they do on most BMWs these days. We continue to recommend the $900 Parking Assistance Package, which adds a 360-degree camera system, self-parking, and other essentials. The $2500 Driving Assistance Professional Package has most the self-driving and lane-changing tech. While the technology works as well here as it does elsewhere in the lineup, the X6 is pleasant enough to drive without opting for it. Of course, if you routinely spend hours on the highway, it may be worth the upcharge.

2026 BMW X6 Pricing

While nearly nothing changes for the newest model year, that hasn’t stopped BMW from raising prices. The 2026 BMW X6 starts at $75,100 before delivery fees, a $600 increase from the 2025 model year. The range-topping X6 M60i now costs $95,150, marking an $850 swell. Despite the gains, the X6 remains competitive for the segment. The Cayenne Coupe starts at around $91,000; the GLE Coupe, $76,400. The Audi Q8 commands an almost identical MSRP. We think the dynamism of the X6 makes the Porsche the only real competitor, and you get a bit more performance-per-dollar with the X6.

2026 BMW X6 FAQ