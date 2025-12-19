Manhart made a name for itself by modifying BMW M cars, but this X6 doesn’t carry the “world’s most powerful letter.” It starts life as a regular xDrive40i before receiving hardware upgrades that elevate the swoopy SUV into a higher performance echelon. The German tuner has paired the extra oomph with a more aggressive look.

Work on the “MHX6 500” package begins with upgrades to the turbocharged inline-six engine. Manhart works its magic on BMW’s “B58” mill by installing an MHtronik powerbox and a stainless steel exhaust. The 3.0-liter engine is massaged to deliver 473 horsepower and 630 Newton-meters (465 pound-feet) of torque. It’s still not quite at the level of an M Performance model, but it does bring the six-cylinder X6 closer to the hot M60i and its brawny V8.

Manhart doesn’t divulge performance figures, but this amped-up X6 xDrive40i should be properly quick. We estimate that the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes approximately 5 seconds. After all, the standard model with “only” 375 hp already does the job in a not-too-shabby 5.4 seconds.

Although it still doesn’t step on the X6 M60i’s toes, this xDrive40i adopts a more aggressive attitude. Manhart’s exhaust features quad 100-mm tips that could fool the untrained eye into thinking it’s an M Performance or full M model. A comprehensive body kit adds to the visual drama, with carbon fiber components spread throughout the exterior.

Beyond the carbon fiber body add-ons, this X6 ditches the original wheels in favor of Manhart’s own set. The stately 22-inch alloys wear a silk-like matte-black finish and are fitted with 295/30 front and 335/25 rear tires. While the featured vehicle retains the standard brakes, aftermarket upgrades are available upon request.

The interior appears unchanged at first glance, but there are a few subtle touches. Manhart adds carbon fiber to the steering wheel spokes and shift paddles, while custom floor mats proudly display the company’s name. As seen on the outside, the BMW roundel has been replaced by the tuner’s own logo.

If you’re getting tired of the “G06” generation, you should know that its replacement isn’t coming anytime soon. The “G67” is reportedly due in 2028 and is rumored to spawn the first-ever fully electric iX6.