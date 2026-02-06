BMW South Korea is doubling down on special editions that buyers can order exclusively through the company’s website. The Bestseller Edition lineup is based on the 5 Series in 550e plug-in hybrid form, along with the X5 and X6 as xDrive40i models. All three pair the M Sport Pro Package with special colors and will be offered in strictly limited numbers.

Leading the charge is the 550e xDrive, dressed to impress in Frozen Deep Grey. The matte paint is complemented by carbon-fiber side mirror caps and a carbon-finish trunk lid spoiler. To further elevate the look, BMW fits 21-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels in a two-tone design. Inside, the upgrades continue with Individual Merino leather seats finished in a Silverstone II and Atlas Grey combination.

The electrified sedan is limited to just 15 units, each priced at 121.1 million won, or about $82,650 or €70,000 at current exchange rates.

For SUV buyers, the X5 Bestseller Edition can be had in any color, as long as it’s M Carbon Black metallic. BMW South Korea adds black exterior accents via the Shadowline package, along with 22-inch wheels. An illuminated kidney grille completes the exterior enhancements.

Mirroring the 550e, the X5 also receives an Individual leather interior, though this time in an all-black theme. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, typically optional, comes standard, as does a panoramic glass roof. This could well be the final Korea-only special edition of the G05-generation X5. The G65 is debuting later this year.

BMW will build 30 examples, priced at 141 million won ($96,200 or €81,500 each).

Rounding out the trio is the X6 Bestseller Edition. It receives the full Individual treatment with Dravit Grey Metallic paint and Merino leather upholstery. Like the X5, the coupe-style SUV includes the upgraded sound system and panoramic glass roof. To make it more desirable, the 22-inch double-spoke, two-tone wheels come standard.

BMW South Korea plans to sell 30 units of the X6 Bestseller Edition, priced at 143.9 million won ($98,200 or €83,200).

All three Bestseller Edition models will go on sale through BMW’s online shop on Tuesday, February 10, at 3 PM local time.