If there’s one certainty in the automotive industry, it’s that CEOs always hype up the next product. But in BMW’s defense, the second-generation iX3 isn’t just another electric SUV in its already vast portfolio. The largest single investment in a platform, more than €10 billion, means a lot is riding on the “NA5” and the other Neue Klasse models that will follow.

Speaking with Bloomberg, BMW’s top brass Oliver Zipse didn’t miss the opportunity to promote the brand’s impending electric future. Specifically discussing the new iX3, the head honcho from Munich said, “This will be the benchmark of the industry.” He firmly believes BMW will prove, once and for all, that it can “build superior electric cars.”

Backing these bold claims is the new battery technology with cylindrical cells. The Gen6 packs deliver a 20% increase in energy density compared to the current prismatic cells. At compatible charging stations, the iX3 will support 400-kilowatt charging, enabling more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) of range in just 10 minutes. A fully charged battery will deliver 800 kilometers (497 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle. Future models could go even farther, hitting 900 km (560 miles) on a single charge.

In the same interview, Zipse reiterated the new EV’s expected energy consumption of 15 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers, calling it the “absolute benchmark.” Efficiency will also be improved by next-gen motors with 40% lower energy losses and a 10% reduction in weight. Combined with new hardware and aero-optimized design tweaks, BMW claims the future iX3 will be around 20% more efficient than its predecessor.

But Zipse’s optimism isn’t based solely on Gen6 batteries and motors. The iX3 also marks an opportunity for BMW to revamp its infotainment tech yet again. We’ve extensively covered what the Panoramic iDrive brings to the table, so expect another interior revolution. Elsewhere, the electric luxury SUV introduces a new design language, embracing a “less is more” philosophy with a cleaner, decluttered exterior.

All told, Zipse says BMW is “absolutely sure that this will be a very profitable future.” And that’s partly because this future isn’t limited to the iX3. The electric crossover premieres on September 5, followed by an i3 sedan in 2026. Between now and the end of 2027, BMW plans to launch 40 new or updated models featuring Neue Klasse know-how. NK won’t be exclusively electric, as insights gained during development will also apply to combustion engine cars wherever possible.

You can’t talk about the future without mentioning China. Although sales in the region have declined dramatically, the company remains fully committed to the world’s largest car market. BMW has already teased a stretched iX3, and there’s a strong possibility the i3 sedan will also receive a long-wheelbase version. Some Neue Klasse models will even feature China-specific designs via the Designworks Shanghai studio.

