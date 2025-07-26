When you’re shopping for a car in the highest echelon, there are virtually no limitations in terms of customization. There’s no better proof than a pink Rolls-Royce. Yes, this Black Badge Cullinan rolled out of the Goodwood factory in this striking color. It’s called Danqian Pink and even extends to the center caps of the 23-inch forged wheels.

As if that weren’t enough, the buyer continued the theme inside, where the front seats are wrapped in Blushing Pink leather. In the back, there’s Navy leather with Blushing Pink piping and stitching. Even the starry headliner embraces the pink theme, creating one of the most striking factory-built RRs to date. The V12-powered SUV was commissioned through the company’s Private Office Shanghai, where entry is by invitation only. It’s not the kind of place you casually walk into like a normal car dealership.

The Cullinan isn’t the only Rolls-Royce to receive the Bespoke treatment for customers in China. Much like the stately SUV, the Phantom and Spectre also draw inspiration from the ancient mural paintings of Dunhuang. The former is a long-wheelbase, two-tone sedan, while the latter is an electric coupe that also features a two-tone body color combination.

Rolls-Royce mentions that the Cullinan’s Danqian Pink, the Phantom Extended’s Ningye Purple, and the Spectre’s Qingshan Blue are exclusive to the local market. Only customers ordering through the Private Office Shanghai can select these exterior finishes, which won’t be replicated outside China. There’s more to the trio than just the special colors, though.

For example, the Black Badge Cullinan features a whopping 107,000 perforations, each measuring either 0.8 or 1.2 millimeters, in the front seats. The Phantom Extended’s headliner incorporates no fewer than 1,344 hand-placed fiber-optic stars and 192 shooting stars. As for the Spectre, RR’s first electric car shares the exact star count, all applied manually, one by one.

The stately sedan takes it a step further with hand-painted elements both inside and out. All three Chinese Mural Art Bespoke commissions take inspiration from Dunhuang cave paintings dating back over 1,000 years. You can imagine these cars must’ve cost a not-so-small fortune. As always, Rolls-Royce doesn’t mention pricing, but we do know that U.S. buyers spent an average of $500,000 on a new RR last year. Some even forked out $1 million for a highly customized vehicle.

As a refresher, Rolls-Royce holds the title for selling the most expensive new car ever. Although the Boat Tail’s price was never officially confirmed, it’s believed the extravagant convertible changed hands for around $30 million.

Photos: Rolls-Royce