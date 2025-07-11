At 2,890 kilograms (6,371 pounds), the Spectre is one of the heaviest production cars money can buy. Does that mean it’s slow? Absolutely not. Even without a V12 under its imposingly long hood, the electric coupe can move. The most powerful Rolls-Royce ever made was filmed tackling the famous hill climb at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Although it’s not the kind of car built to chase lap records, the Spectre Black Badge takes off like a rocket when you floor it. Measuring 5.4 meters (214.6 inches) long and 2 meters (81.8 inches) wide, the land yacht is nearly too big for such a narrow course. Its wheels are the first 23-inch set fitted to a two-door coupe in nearly a century. With no twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine under the hood, the only sound it makes comes from the massive tires.

Even for those skeptical of EVs, it’s hard to argue that electric motors aren’t a perfect fit for an ultra-luxury car. Rolls-Royce buyers expect a ride that’s buttery smooth and whisper quiet. The Spectre delivers that in spades, and with the Black Badge, it adds an extra layer of performance.

On paper, the beefiest RR ever does 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, thanks to 650 horsepower and a monstrous 1,075 Nm (793 lb-ft) of torque. Full power is unleashed by pressing a button on the steering wheel to activate “Infiniti” mode, which adds 73 hp. In normal driving, the Black Badge produces 577 hp, just like the standard Spectre.

To access the full torque, a separate “Spirited” mode, essentially a launch control setting, dials the motors up to generate an extra 180 Nm (133 lb-ft). Without it, the Black Badge delivers the same 895 Nm (660 lb-ft) as the regular model. Whether it’s weight, performance, or power, every figure makes the big coupe a rolling collection of superlatives.

It’s also a commercial success. In 2024, the Spectre was the brand’s second-best-selling model globally and the most popular Rolls-Royce in Europe.

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed / Instagram