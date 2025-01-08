Excluding companies specializing in low-volume hypercars, Rolls-Royce sells the most expensive vehicles in the automotive industry. Even the base Ghost costs about $400,000, with the Cullinan SUV roughly in the same ballpark. However, the typical RR buyer likes to splurge on options, especially in the United States, where there’s no such thing as a completely standard Rolls-Royce.

On average, the MSRP of a Rolls-Royce car sold in America last year exceeded $500,000. Wealthy clients commissioned cars through the Bespoke division and paid $600,000 to $700,000, or even more. Without giving any numbers, the ultra-luxury brand, part of the BMW Group, says “many” vehicles commanded a seven-figure price tag.

North America remains the brand’s biggest single market, with around 33% of total demand. Florida, Texas, and California had the highest number of orders last year. 2024 was RR’s third-best year ever, with 5,712 cars delivered worldwide. North America was the second-largest market for Bespoke builds, ahead of Europe but behind the Middle East.

RR is happy to report that Americans tend to order increasingly expensive cars. The average sales price of a Bespoke product saw a “significant increase” in 2024, when “several of the most complex commissions ever” were delivered. Some of these intricately designed cars “have values of a multiple of their base price.”

The Boat Tail holds the title of the most expensive new car ever, at nearly $30 million. Even the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire is far cheaper if we can say that about a car that costs nearly $19 million…

The Cullinan was the best-selling RR in 2024, followed by the electric Spectre coupe, the smaller Ghost sedan, and the majestic Phantom. The Goodwood-based company will unveil a new EV later this year, but its identity remains a mystery. According to recent reports, it could be an SUV smaller than the Cullinan. Just like all the other cars, it’ll be assembled at home in the UK.