We can all (probably) agree that Rolls-Royce gave the Cullinan a rather questionable facelift last year. The opulent SUV made in the UK received an unusual front redesign for its mid-cycle update. Compared to Mansory’s contraption, the standard luxobarge is suddenly beginning to look normal. The controversial tuner has done it again, giving the high-riding RR an outlandish makeover.

Mansory’s wild take on the Cullinan features a comprehensive carbon fiber body kit. The tuner dared to tweak the imposing Pantheon Grille and copied the new look to the huge air intakes, which light up as well. The newly added L-shaped daytime running lights are hard to miss, creating two mirrored “C” letters. It must look absolutely frightening in a rearview mirror.

Because everything Mansory does is pure excess, the Cullinan now sits on huge 24-inch wheels wrapped in 295/30 R24 tires. The abundance of body add-ons includes not one but two rear spoilers. Quad exhausts can be replaced with a pair of center-exit hexagonal tips that wouldn’t look out of place on a Lamborghini.

Even though Rolls-Royce offers loads of options, Mansory can still fully modify the already outlandish cabin to your exuberant preferences. It can cover just about every part inside in leather and add carbon trim, glossy polished surfaces, and even copper accents. Various illumination options for the door cards and headliner are available at an additional cost.

To top it all off, there’s a healthy boost for the venerable V12 engine. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter monster makes 563 hp in standard guise. Upgrade to the Black Badge and Rolls-Royce extracts 591 hp from the “N74” engine. Mansory goes a step further, unlocking 710 hp. Torque also jumps to a mountain-moving 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).

With the newly gained oomph, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Mansory needs 4.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). Flat out, it’ll do the same electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

Source: Mansory