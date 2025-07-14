We’ve been talking lately about how BMW might follow up the M2 CS with additional derivatives of the G87. In our interviews with company officials, we’ve learned that xDrive and CSL versions are under consideration, but a decision has not been made yet. In the meantime, M engineers are working on a different iteration of the sports coupe.

BMW plans to offer an optional Track Package for release in 2026 as an extension of its M Performance Parts catalog. Since the debut is still a long way off, the German luxury brand isn’t ready to reveal details about the new components. However, the heavy camouflage on this São Paulo Yellow prototype suggests significant changes. The large rear wing stands out immediately, and the front bumper appears to feature redesigned air intakes. Interestingly, BMW even covered the M2 badge on the kidney grille.

The 827 M wheels, borrowed from the M2 CS, now sport a two-tone finish instead of the flashy Bronze Gold. But this package likely includes more than meets the eye. Expect updates to the suspension, chassis, brakes, and handling. Lessons learned during the development of the M2 Racing may find their way into this version.

An M2 equipped with the Track Package will remain fully street-legal. That said, we expect some compromise in road comfort due to the performance upgrades. It’ll be interesting to see how many seconds BMW can shave off the Nürburgring lap time. The standard M2 posted a 7:38 in April 2023, while the CS version clocked a 7:25 this past April to claim the record in the compact car class.

It remains unclear whether the Track Package will be compatible with both M2 variants. If the enhancements work on the Competition Sport, lap times around the Nordschleife could drop even further. Another unanswered question is whether the package will be sold exclusively as a bundle or if BMW will offer individual components as standalone upgrades.

For the ultimate track-focused version, there’s the M2 Racing, though it swaps the inline-six for a four-cylinder engine. It’s not street-legal and comes with just a single seat, though a passenger seat is available as an option.

