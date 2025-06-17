It’s been nearly two years since BMWBLOG exclusively reported that there was a strong possibility of an M2 xDrive. The rumor mill has continued to churn ever since, but no official confirmation has surfaced, at least not yet. While we still don’t have a formal green light, we now have the next best thing. A senior executive told us over the weekend that an all-wheel-drive G87 M2 could happen someday, with emphasis on “could.”

In an interview over the past weekend at Le Mans, BMW M’s head of research and development, Dirk Häcker, suggested that an AWD M2 is a possibility. However, he clarified that no final decision has been made. Häcker explained that the G87 is still a relatively new model, having been on the market for just over two years. That gives BMW plenty of time to level up its compact M car beyond the recently launched M2 CS.

When we asked why the larger Competition Sport models (like the M3 CS and M4 CS) feature xDrive while the M2 CS does not, Häcker responded:

“I think the M3 and M4 CS are in a later stage. We introduced the M2 about two years ago, so we have started with rear-wheel drive. We now offer the M2 CS, and we have a lot of time to the EOP [end of production] of the car. So there could be also ideas to offer for the future an xDrive system, but there is no final decision.”

So, there you have it: an M2 xDrive is a definite maybe.

According to our sources, the twin-turbo inline-six could start powering the front axle in just over a year. BMW is reportedly planning to begin production in August 2026. If that happens, it won’t mark the end of the current rear-wheel-drive model. Enthusiasts will still be able to buy the RWD version with a manual transmission. As you can imagine, the xDrive variant would be automatic-only.

Looking further ahead, the second-generation M2 is expected to stick around until mid-2029. If the xDrive flavor does arrive next year, BMW will still have time to introduce additional variants. This is speculative on our part, but we certainly wouldn’t say no to an M2 CSL. Let’s not forget that there is a precedent, considering M secretly built an F87-generation M2 CSL as a one-off prototype.

We might be getting ahead of ourselves, but logic suggests that an M2 xDrive won’t be the last spicy take on the G87.