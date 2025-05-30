BMW is wasting no time showing the new M2 CS (G87) to as many enthusiasts as possible. We first saw the Competition Sport last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Following its public debut in Italy, the hardcore sports coupe is now on display in Munich at BMW Welt.

You’ll want to hurry if you plan to see this tail-happy compact performance car in person. BMW is only showcasing it until next Friday, June 6. However, access is limited, as BMW Welt will be closed from Monday at 6 PM until Thursday at 8 AM. If you can make it during the available hours, you’re in for a treat. The M2 CS is not only the fastest and most powerful M2 ever but also the most expensive.

The flagship G87 is presented in Brooklyn Grey, one of the no-cost color options alongside Sapphire Black and M Portimao Blue. For those willing to splurge, Individual Velvet Blue is also available. All cars are shipped with 827 M staggered wheels in Gold Bronze with red calipers. M Compound brakes come standard, but a carbon-ceramic upgrade is available.

Interestingly, BMW chose to forgo yellow daytime running lights, despite offering them on the M4 CSL, 3.0 CSL, M3 CS, M4 CS, and M3 CS Touring. Without the yellow DRLs, the most distinctive visual change from the regular M2 is at the rear. The carbon trunk lid features an integrated ducktail spoiler, which immediately sets the CS apart.

Like its bigger siblings, the M2 CS features red accents on the badging. Other subtle differences include a matte black front splitter, a CS-specific kidney grille, and redesigned air intakes. Carbon fiber add-ons that are optional on the standard M2 come as standard on the CS. While we hoped for laser taillights similar to those on the M4, BMW opted to retain the standard rear lights.

The CS is unlikely to be the final evolution of the G87. We’ve heard an M2 xDrive could arrive as early as next year. Since BMW isn’t planning to discontinue the M2 until the second half of 2029, there’s still plenty of time for additional variants. Whether that includes an M2 CS xDrive or even an M2 CSL remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t rule either out.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram