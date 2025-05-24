Although BMW is showcasing the Speedtop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este as a concept, a production version will follow. The German luxury automaker is already taking orders for the M8-based shooting brake and plans to build 70 units. Bavaria’s stunning two-door wagon partly exists due to the overwhelming demand for last year’s Skytop concept. Limited to 50 units, the targa-style convertible attracted significantly more interest than BMW could satisfy.

Long sold out, the Skytop was priced at around €500,000. Unsurprisingly, BMW now charges roughly the same amount for the wagon follow-up. Given that the targa’s price didn’t deter affluent buyers, the new two-door wagon is likely to be another success. And these aren’t even the most expensive new BMWs ever made. That title goes to the 3.0 CSL, a revival of the Batmobile based on the M4 CSL. Price? About €750,000. Only 50 units were produced, and BMW had no trouble selling them.

Still, asking Rolls-Royce money for an M8 is surprising. In Germany, a fully loaded M8 Competition Coupe with every option and an Individual paint finish costs less than half, around €220,000. Then again, the Speedtop features an entirely new body. Aside from the dashboard, which it shares with the M8, it’s hard to tell that this is the same car underneath.

According to insiders, the Speedtop was initially planned as a coupe. BMW eventually decided a shooting brake would be more compelling, and it’s safe to say they made the right call. Approving it for production also softens the blow of knowing that the Concept Touring Coupe will never be built. The Z4 M40i clown shoe revival will remain strictly a one-off.

BMW can justify the steep price tag by promising exclusivity through the limited production run. The Speedtop is a stunning car, inside and out, ideally suited for collectors seeking a pure ICE experience. It’s powered by M’s most potent V8 ever, with no hybrid assistance. As the era of gas-only engines winds down, hybrids and EVs are taking over to meet ever-stricter emissions regulations.

That €500,000 price suggests that if BMW were ever to build another true supercar, perhaps a mid-engine coupe, it would cost significantly more. While the Speedtop borrows much from the M8, a flagship performance model would be a bespoke creation, sharing little with existing cars. Enthusiasts still dream of a new M1, even if most of us could never afford one.

These special, low-volume, coachbuilt projects are a strong step in the right direction. Their success may finally give decision-makers the confidence to greenlight a proper BMW supercar.