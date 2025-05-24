As much as we like the new M2 CS in Brooklyn Grey, a limited-run BMW special edition deserves a special paint finish. Thankfully, the upgraded G87 comes with an optional Individual color. This weekend, we filmed the new Competition Sport in Velvet Blue at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Like the other car in the press shots, it sat on matte Gold Bronze wheels.

Since the second-generation M2 debuted in late 2022, BMW has faced criticism for its limited paint options. The company partially addressed this last year by adding several new hues as part of what the M division called a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). For the CS, Velvet Blue further expands the color palette. The bold finish creates an even stronger contrast with the flashy wheels. Although prototypes have been seen with different black alloys, only the Gold Bronze 827M set has been confirmed so far. BMW will drop full details about the M2 CS on Tuesday evening, Eastern Time.

Paint options aside, the most distinctive feature is undoubtedly the large ducktail spoiler. It stands out more than expected, likely because camouflaged prototypes did a good job concealing its substantial size. The red contour of the M2 CS badges should be familiar by now, but one element is notably absent.

Unlike previous CS-badged models, the M2 CS skips the yellow daytime running lights. We suspected this would be the case, as all test vehicles featured white DRLs instead. We’re still trying to find out why. This feature helped the M3 CS and M4 CS further differentiate themselves from regular variants, so some fans will likely be disappointed by its omission.

Leaked pricing has raised concerns. BMW hasn’t confirmed it yet, but rumor has it the M2 CS will cost $99,775 in the United States. That figure applies only if you opt for standard colors like Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, or Portimao Blue. Choosing Velvet Blue will cost an extra $3,600, pushing the car into six-figure territory. The carbon-ceramic brake package will be even pricier, at $8,500.

History has taught us that European pricing will be even higher, signaling the arrival of the €100,000+ M2. In Germany, you can already spend six figures on a fully loaded M2 equipped with M Performance Parts. The xDrive version, due next year, will undoubtedly command another premium. And if BMW eventually greenlights an M2 CSL, expect the price to climb even higher.